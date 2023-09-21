Obituary & Services: Ellis Ray Shipley

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Ellis Ray Shipley, 71, of Milan, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri. Ellis was born on November 12, 1951, in Reger, Missouri, to Robert and Josephine (Wattenbarger) Shipley. Ellis spent his entire life in Milan, graduating from Milan C-II High School in 1969. He married Sue Gormley, and they had three children, Chad, Melonie, and Cody. In 2000, he married Renee (Jeckell) Shipley, and they adopted Katie.

Ellis is survived by four children, Melonie Shipley of Milan, Cody (Miranda) Shipley of Milan, Katie (Bryan) Jacobson of Kansas City, Missouri, and Eszek Shipley of the home; grandchildren, Myranda Shipley, Marcus Shipley, Mason Shipley, Dillon Waggoner, Kaleb Shipley, Garret Shipley, Brantley Leskoff, Gavin Leskoff, Harper Shipley, Reece Shipley, Wyatt Jacobson, and Tyler (Emma) Jacobson; great-grandchildren, Delilah Shipley, and Adi Jacobson; a daughter-in-law, Jenny Hodge of Milan; two brothers, Steve (Phyllis) Shipley of Gladstone, Missouri, and Rick (Dana) Shipley of Grain Valley, Missouri, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Renee; son, Chad Shipley, and a brother, Harlow Shipley.

Ellis was a police officer for several years, including being the Chief of Police. He later worked in construction and operated the Outlaw bar and Daddy O’s Pizza. He spent time as a bus driver and substitute teacher. He also worked at Friendship Apartments in Milan. Ellis was most well-known for announcing the Milan High School Football and Basketball games for many years. Ellis was a member of the Elks Lodge in Milan, serving as the Exalted Ruler for several years. He enjoyed being outside and doing projects. He was a big fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, Mizzou football, and the Kansas City Royals.

Services for Ellis will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 24, 2023, at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan, Missouri. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Milan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.

