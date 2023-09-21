Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group and Mercer County Clinic scheduling influenza vaccinations

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group in Trenton and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic in Princeton announced they are currently scheduling influenza vaccinations for established patients.

Influenza vaccinations at Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group in Trenton and Mercer County Clinic in Princeton will begin on Monday, September 25. They can be scheduled any day, Monday through Friday, for established patients.”

To schedule an appointment, call Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group at 660-358-5750, or Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic at 660-748-4040.

