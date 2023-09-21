Vehicle defect leads to crash on Route PP east of Holt

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

A 16-year-old male from Lawson experienced an accident on September 21, on Route PP, three miles east of Holt, at approximately 10:25 AM. The Missouri State Highway Patrol, led by Trooper B. T. Quiring, arrived at the scene to investigate the crash.

The accident involved a 2012 Ford Explorer, which was traveling eastbound on Route PP. Preliminary investigations by the Missouri State Highway Patrol reveal that a vehicle defect unexpectedly caused the Ford Explorer to accelerate as it was maneuvering around a curve. Unable to maintain control, the vehicle veered off the roadway and collided with an embankment.

The driver, a juvenile, was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He sustained serious injuries and was taken by Holt EMS to Liberty Hospital for medical attention.

The Ford Explorer suffered total damage due to the impact and was subsequently towed by Shoemaker Tow.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol at the scene of the crash.

