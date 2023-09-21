Obituary & Services: Gerald “Gary” Barnett

Gerald C. “Gary” Barnett, 82, a lifelong resident of New Hampton, MO, passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at a Bethany, MO hospital.

He was born on August 21, 1941, the son of D. E. and Eleanor (Stevens) Barnett.

Gary married Linda Preston on August 11, 1963. They recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. To this union, two children were born: Gary Duane and Debra Diane. Gary was very proud of his children. He enjoyed carpentry projects with Gary Duane and shared a love of animals with Debbie.

At the tender age of 12, Gary began hauling bluegrass, which developed into a career marked by hard work and dedication. He started a hay crew in the ’60s. It was strenuous, but he made the best of it. He employed several boys from the community, who still respect him and remember the enjoyable times they shared together. Gary was well-known for the countless miles spent hauling livestock, often accompanied by his grandchildren or his favorite dog, Lucky, leading to many lifelong friendships.

In his later years, Gary and Linda were often found supporting their grandchildren in all their various activities. Some of his favorite times were spent with them fishing, flying kites, and building snowmen. As they grew up, he enjoyed their many sports, school activities, and watching Steve and his sons racing. In the last few years, two little great-granddaughters captured his heart.

He was honored for donating 100 pints of blood and was a constant part of the New Hampton Volunteer Fire Department.

Gary spent his life doing what he loved, which was trucking. He was known by many who loved and respected him.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Darrell and Charles Barnett; his son, Gary Duane, and grandson, Clinton Scott Starmer.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Debbie (Steve) Starmer of New Hampton, MO; grandchildren, Tyler Starmer (Kyla), Jacob Starmer (Krissi), and Emily Starmer (Ethan); great-grandchildren, Stella and Stormy Starmer; sisters, Charlotte “Sue” Blessing and Peggy Harris; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Sharon and Russel Mlika, Mary Lou McBroom, and Louise Preston; and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his very special dog, “Bear.”

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 25, at Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Kidwell Cemetery, Martinsville, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the New Hampton Volunteer Fire Department in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.