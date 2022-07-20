Obituary & Services: Donna Dianne Richardson

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Donna Dianne Richardson, age 78 of Kansas City Northland, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 17, 2022, at NorthCare Hospice House in North Kansas City, MO. Dianne was born on March 21, 1944, the daughter of William and Madora (Epperson) Pearce in Kansas City, MO. She was a 1962 graduate of Northeast High School in Kansas City. She married Paul Richardson on May 10th, 1963, at Independence Boulevard Christian Church in Kansas City. Dianne was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, where she faithfully served and volunteered.

Donna worked for Commerce Bank for 25 years in the credit department. Dianne was a woman of faith and had written prayers for her family and friends in her Bible. She enjoyed her annual cookie bake with her granddaughters and being the first to sing happy birthday to grandkids, extremely early in the morning. Dianne also liked to play cards, garden, and canned on the farm; she liked to see the sweet corn come up. She enjoyed spending time at the Lake of the Ozarks. Family was everything to Dianne and she loved her family and taking care of them. She always insisted on making favorite desserts for family members’ birthdays. Dianne had a special connection with dogs, especially Buddy. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Dianne was preceded in death by her parents, William Pearce and Madora Stonger, and sister-in-law, Carole Brucker. She is survived by her husband, Paul of the home; daughters, Marsha Thomas (Mike) of Liberty, MO, and Peggy Richardson of Excelsior Springs, MO; grandchildren, Mataya Thomas of Kansas City, MO, Austin Thomas of Gladstone, MO, Blake Thomas (Jacquie Walters) of Kansas City, MO, and Donna Nelson of Excelsior Springs, MO; and siblings, Joan Henson (Blue) of Mt. Judea, AR, Susie Henson (Lee) of Hutchinson, KS, Phyllis Schlimgen (John) of Lee’s Summit, MO, Nancy Conard (Craig) of Camdenton, MO; sister-in-law, Harriett Andersen (Roger) of Gilbert, AZ, and brother-in-law, Mike Brucker of Belton, MO; nieces, nephews, other extended family members, and several friends also survive.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, Monday, July 25, 2022, at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Liberty, MO. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the services at Glenridge Cemetery, Liberty, MO. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Polo (660) 354-2214.