Audio: Today is last day to request a mail-in absentee ballot for Missouri’s primary

State News July 20, 2022 KTTN News
Absentee Voting
An important election deadline is upon us. 

 

 

Today (Wednesday) is the last day you can request a mail-in absentee ballot to vote in Missouri’s August 2 primary election.

To request a ballot, you can go to the Missouri Secretary of State’s website. To vote absentee in person, go to your local election authority’s office. You can vote absentee in person through 5 p.m. on August 1.

Due to mail delays, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft strongly encourages voters to cast an absentee ballot in person.

