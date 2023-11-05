Obituary & Services: Diana Kay Jackson

Diana Kay Jackson, age 77, a resident of Overland Park, Kansas, and formerly of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at St. Luke’s South in Overland Park, Kansas.

Born on February 1, 1946, in Chillicothe, Missouri, Diana was the daughter of Howard Keith and Helen Frances (McDonald) Jackson. She graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1963 and attended Northwest Missouri State University. Diana worked as an Account Manager for Cretcher-Lynch & Company in Kansas City, Missouri, for 38 years. She was a devout member of Calvary Baptist Church in Chillicothe, Missouri. Known for her culinary skills, Diana could cook anything with finesse. Her passions included decorating, gardening, spending time outdoors with her flowers, and traveling. An avid Kansas City Chiefs fan, Diana cherished her family above all, taking pride in their achievements and being known for her generosity and loving nature.

She is survived by three nieces and nephews: Teresa Dennis and her husband Don of Meadville, Missouri; David Gillilan and his wife Linda of Chula, Missouri; and Amy Corzette and her husband Heath of Chillicothe, Missouri. She also leaves behind seven great-nieces and nephews: Kristy Patrick and her husband Nate, Keith Dennis, Jordan Gillilan, Ariel Gardner and her husband Chad, Trevor Corzette, Kennedy Corzette, and Hudson Corzette, along with several great-great-nieces and nephews. Diana was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Helen Jackson, her brother, Jerry Lee Jackson, and her sister, Jenny Lynn Shiflett.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. A visitation is scheduled at the same location on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home on Saturday, November 4, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.