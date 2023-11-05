Trenton resident arrested in connection with fire on East 8th Street

A 35-year-old Trenton resident was taken into custody shortly before noon on Saturday in connection with a reported arson fire on East 8th Street in Trenton. Information regarding the incident will be forwarded to the Grundy County prosecutor for consideration of charges.

The fire occurred early Saturday at 140 East 8th Street. A report by Trenton Fire Department Lieutenant Derek Hert, released by Fire Chief Brandon Gibler, indicated that a shed and a vehicle were a total loss. There was also moderate damage to the siding on the southwest side of the house and to a neighbor’s wooden fence that separates the properties.

Upon the firefighters’ arrival, the detached shed near the house was engulfed in heavy smoke and fire, with flames extending to the engine compartment of a nearby parked vehicle. After extinguishing the flames, firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to check for any fire extension into the house. Fire department personnel remained on the scene to assist Missouri Division of Fire Safety investigators with their investigation.

The fire department’s report also mentioned that the cause of the fire was investigated by the Trenton Police. The owner of the house and shed was identified as Misty Miller-Smith, while the name of the vehicle’s owner was not disclosed. No injuries were reported, and firefighters were on the scene for approximately two and a half hours.

Chief Ross added that Trenton police were assisted by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, the Trenton Fire Department, and the Grundy County Ambulance Service. Although an initial report was taken by the police department, the investigation is being conducted by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.