Hearing begins this evening for three zoning changes at Trenton City Hall

The Trenton Board of Adjustments is scheduled to hold public hearings tonight on three requests for variances.

Bill Swopes is seeking a 480 square-foot variance on the maximum area of an accessory structure of 720 square feet. It’s to construct a 30-by-40-foot building at 418 Iowa Boulevard.

Tom and Dianna Stickler are seeking a 180-square-foot variance on the maximum area of an accessory structure of 720 square feet. That request is to allow a 30 by 30-foot building to be constructed at 2003 Tower Street.

Randy and Marcia Schroeder, in care of Doodlebugs Daycare, are seeking a 15-foot variance on the required 25-foot front yard setback. That request is to allow a 12 by 24-foot building to be set on the property at 1309 Gilmore Street.

The public hearing begins tonight at 6 p.m. at Trenton City Hall.

