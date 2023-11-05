Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 13 arrests in north Missouri counties between November 3 and November 5, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reported a series of arrests across various counties in North Missouri. Between November 3 and November 5, 2023, thirteen individuals were detained on charges ranging from DWI, failure to appear for traffic offenses, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Matthew J. Baldeh, a 30-year-old male from Kansas City, Missouri, faced a slew of charges from two different counties. On November 3, at 10:32 AM in Holt County, Baldeh was arrested for multiple warrants issued by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, including failure to appear for not driving in a single lane, DWI, exceeding the speed limit by 16 mph, and driving while suspended or revoked on the first offense. Additionally, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office had issued warrants for his failure to appear for driving under the influence of liquor, moving traffic violations, and other traffic offenses. Baldeh was also charged with exceeding the posted speed limit and driving while suspended or revoked. He was held at the Holt County Jail with the option to post bond.

On the same day, at 9:10 PM in Buchanan County, Thomas C. Shepherd, a 50-year-old male from St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested for misdemeanor DWI. Shepherd was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center under a 24-hour hold.

Later that night, at 10:02 PM in Clinton County, Tracie M. Alexander, a 55-year-old female from Olathe, Kansas, was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving. Alexander was placed in the Clinton County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

In the early hours of November 4, at 1:40 AM, Brigid M. Lehman, a 22-year-old female from St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested in Buchanan County for driving while intoxicated and failing to signal. Lehman was released from the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center after processing.

That morning, at 7:32 AM, Glenn E. Boydston, a 38-year-old male from Cameron, Missouri, was arrested in Clinton County for a misdemeanor warrant related to operating a motor vehicle with vision-reducing material on the windshield/side window from Platte County. He was held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and was bondable.

On the afternoon of November 4, at 3:10 PM, Clayton D. Griffith, a 24-year-old male from St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested in Andrew County for three misdemeanor warrants for moving traffic violations from Nodaway County. Griffith was held at the Andrew County Sheriff’s Office and was bondable.

Later that night, at 11:41 PM, Allison L. Gresham, a 43-year-old female from Maysville, Missouri, was detained in Buchanan County for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and exceeding the posted speed limit. Gresham was released from the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center after processing.

On November 5, at 1:06 AM, Michael S. Buesing, a 51-year-old male from St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested in Buchanan County for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. Buesing was held under a 24-hour hold at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center.

Shortly after, at 1:21 AM, Thomas J. Simonson, a 26-year-old male from St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested in Andrew County for driving while intoxicated with serious physical injury, a felony charge. Simonson was released to Mosaic for medical treatment.

In the early morning of November 5, at 3:10 AM, Mason W. Hudson, a 20-year-old male from Hannibal, Missouri, was arrested in Caldwell County for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving. Hudson was released to Liberty Hospital for medical treatment after causing an accident.

Ike H. Case, a 21-year-old male from Moberly, Missouri, was arrested in Randolph County at 2:00 AM on November 4 for a first-offense DWI. Case was held at the Randolph County Jail under a 24-hour hold.

In Ralls County, at 4:42 PM on November 4, Anthony M. Stone, a 36-year-old male from Godfrey, Illinois, faced multiple charges including a felony Lincoln County warrant for driving while intoxicated, felony driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, driving while revoked, and having no insurance. Stone was held at Marion County and was bondable.

Lastly, on November 5 at 1:39 AM, Christian E. King, a 23-year-old male from Greentop, Missouri, was processed roadside in Adair County for DWI and subsequently released.