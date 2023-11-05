Early morning crash on Highway 13 sends Hannibal man to hospital

Local News November 5, 2023
In the early morning hours of Sunday, a traffic accident occurred on Highway 13, one mile north of Kingston, Missouri.

At approximately 2:27 a.m., a 2017 Ford F150, driven by 20-year-old Mason W. Hudson from Hannibal, Missouri, was traveling northbound when it veered off the west side of the roadway. The truck overturned multiple times before coming to rest on its wheels, facing northeast.

Mason Hudson was wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident but sustained moderate injuries, and was transported by Caldwell County EMS to Liberty Hospital for treatment.

The Ford F150 suffered extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Tate’s Towing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department at the scene of the crash.

Hudson was arrested on the allegation of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving.  He was released for medical treatment.

Digital Correspondent

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.