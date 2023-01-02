Obituary & Services: Debra Sue Huff

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Debbie Sue Huff, age 51, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at her residence.

Debbie was born the daughter of Henry and Betty (Moss) Zimmer on March 21, 1971, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1989 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Debbie was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe, Missouri. Debbie was in the Girl Scouts during her younger years, and softball was a favorite activity of Debbie’s. Her hobbies included spending lots of time with her family, watching the Bachelor, and spending time with her friends using her God-given gift of gab.

Survivors include her mother, Betty (Moss) Zimmer of Chillicothe, Missouri; two sons, Desmond and Demetri Huff of Chillicothe, Missouri; one daughter, Bobbi (Zimmer) Stanley of Chillicothe, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Aidean Huff, Dante Huff, Apollo Huff, D’Angelo Huff, Emmalynn Stanley, Ashlynn Stanley, and Grayson Stanley. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Desiree Huff; her father, Henry Zimmer; her brother, Bobby Zimmer; twin grandsons, Liam and Maxson Zimmer; maternal grandparents, Mary and George Moss of Princeton, Missouri; and paternal grandparents, Doris and Daniel Zimmer of Chillicothe, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 6, 2023, at the First Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the First Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, Friday, January 6, 2023, at 1:00 pm, one hour before the service. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, Thursday, January 4, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Debbie Sue Huff Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.

