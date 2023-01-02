Chillicothe police respond to two separate accidents on Sunday

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Chillicothe Police investigated accidents that occurred within one hour early Sunday morning with drivers allegedly fleeing from the scenes but were captured.

At 1:22 am, Chillicothe police responded to the 900 block of Jefferson Street for a report of a leaving-the-scene accident. Officers found a parked vehicle had been struck and the suspect vehicle had continued north on Jefferson Street. Officers then received a report the suspect vehicle had crashed again near Polk and Broadway and the driver had fled on foot. Officers later located the driver in the area of Park Lane. The driver was arrested and transported to the Chillicothe Police Department. That person was transported to jail pending charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving while intoxicated involving an accident.

At 2 am Sunday, Chillicothe police responded to the area of Bryan Street and Edgewood Drive for a report of a one-vehicle accident. A vehicle hit an electric pole causing the lines to snap and spark as they fell to the ground. Police said the vehicle was located but the driver had fled on foot. Officers were later able to locate the driver, who was arrested and issued a citation for leaving the scene of an accident.

No names were released in the Chillicothe police weekend report.

At 9:30 pm on New Year’s eve, Chillicothe police responded to the 2900 block of BelAir Drive and issued a warning for a fireworks violation.

