Obituary & Services: Elaine Hill

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Elaine Hill, 82, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Care Center in Unionville on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Elaine had lived at the Care Center for a year and a half.

Carmen Elaine Hill was born in Wayne County, Iowa, on July 27, 1940, the daughter of John Harrison “Harry” and Carmen (Williams) Grimes. She grew up in the Powersville, Missouri, area and attended the rural school at St. John in Putnam County. She graduated from Unionville High School in 1958. She moved to Des Moines, Iowa, and worked in the Insurance business as an office worker. Elaine married Richard “Dick” Eyerly and they later divorced. Elaine also worked in the bakery at Hy-Vee food stores and in daycare in Unionville with Janet Abbott. She retired as a home health care worker with Serve Link. Elaine married Robert Lewis “Lew” Hill in Unionville on July 4, 1992.

Elaine was an outgoing person who loved people. She never met a stranger. Being the oldest of four, she was kind of everyone’s “mother hen.” She was a splendid landscape artist and loved to garden. Elaine loved anything to do with the outdoors and spending time with her family. She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play sports. Her grandchildren brought her great joy and was so proud of them. Elaine will be remembered as a faith-filled, compassionate, and loving person. She was a member of the Unionville Assembly of God church in Unionville.

Elaine is survived by her daughter, Lori (Todd) Breiholz of Clive, Iowa, and four grandchildren, Ashley Fletchall, Olivia Hurst, Grace Breiholz, and Faith Breiholz. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Ava and Andrew Fletchall, as well as three brothers, Rex (Janie) Grimes of Kansas City, Missouri; John (Bobbi) Grimes of Seymour, Iowa, and Sam (Joy) Grimes of Macon, Missouri. A daughter-in-law, Carolyn Eyerly of Urbandale, Iowa.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lew; and her son, Rick Eyerly.

Funeral services for Elaine will be held at Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville, Missouri, at 2:00 pm on Thursday, January 5, 2023, with visitation one hour before the service. Interment will be at the Parsons Cemetery in rural Putnam County, Missouri.

Memorials may be made payable to the Parsons Cemetery and entrusted to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home, 709 S. 27th St., Unionville, MO, 63565.

Related