Obituary & Services: Dean McLain

Dean McLain, 87, a resident of Bethany, Missouri and former Trenton, Missouri resident died at 4:19 P.M. at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Trenton.

Open visitation will be held Tuesday from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri.

Memorials to Bethany Assembly of God Church, Bethany, Missouri and maybe left with the mortuary.

Mr. McLain was born September 23, 1935 in Mt Moriah, Missouri the son of Ernie Ray and Claris May Wright McLain. Before retiring he was employed by Eads Service station of Trenton for 30 years.

He was a member of the Bethany Assembly of God Church.

On April 9, 1960 he was married to Dena Rose Shepard at Bethany, Missouri.

Survivors include his wife Dena of the home; two sons Bill McLain and wife Teresa McLain, Bethany, Missouri, Randy McLain and wife Cindy, Darlington, Missouri; seven grandchildren Samantha Bartlett and husband Harry, Maryville, Missouri, Dylan McLain and wife Shandi, Bethany, Missouri, Randi Lynn Dejoung, Lees Summit, Missouri, Renee McLain, Warrensburg, Missouri, Jacob McLain and wife Chrystal, St. Joseph, Missouri, Adam McLain and wife Karlee, Stewartsville, Missouri and Kiley Howe and husband Thomas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son Mike McLain, two brothers Ted McLain and Daryl McLain.

