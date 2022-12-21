National Weather Service issues Winter Storm Warning and Wind Chill Warning for upcoming storm

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill is seeing increased confidence that a dangerous winter storm will push across the north Missouri region from late Wednesday and Thursday. Keep in mind that the amount of snow residents in northern Missouri may receive can change with the track of the storm, this is what is expected in general as the storm passes through north Missouri.

While snow totals do not seem that high, very gusty winds will cause blowing snow, reducing visibility, and making travel hazardous. Bitter cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills last through the Christmas holiday.

Due to the upcoming weather conditions, the National weather service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for all of northern Missouri. The Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 6 pm Wednesday and expire at 6 pm Friday, December 23, 2022. The Winter storm warning includes all counties in north Missouri north of Highway 36.

Due to expected wind conditions, the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has also issued a Wind Chill Warning for all counties in northern Missouri north of Highway 36. The Wind Chill Warning will go into effect at 6 am on Thursday, December 22, and will expire on Saturday, December 24th at noon.

Residents of north Missouri can expect winds as high as 45 mph causing dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Residents in northern Missouri can expect several inches of snow, with total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph.

Residents in northern Missouri should plan for slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Road conditions may be checked on the Missouri Department of Transportation website, which updates road conditions regularly.

Gather emergency supplies for your home

Include a three-day supply of food and water for each person along with items for any pets, as well as personal essentials such as medicine and clothing, a battery-powered or hand-crank radio, extra flashlights and batteries, and first-aid supplies.

Gather emergency supplies for your vehicle

It’s best to avoid traveling by car if there is a severe weather threat. If it’s unavoidable, make sure to have emergency supplies in the vehicle. These supplies should include the same essentials as you have at home, plus the following:

Adequate clothing and blankets to help keep you warm – don’t forget mittens, scarves, and hats;

Sand to improve traction;

A snow shovel;

Cash (ATMs won’t work without power);

Jumper cables;

Bottled water and non-perishable snacks;

A full tank of gas before the storm arrives.

If you need to go outside, limit your time outside and wear layers of warm clothing. During winter weather, it is important to watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia. Winter weather also increases the risk of heart attacks from overexertion, use caution when doing physical activity such as shoveling snow. For more information, go to: www.ready.gov/winter-weather

Monitor local media such as KTTN Radio for updated information on the storm and/or actions to take.

