Bethany resident injured in Sunday morning crash

Local News December 21, 2022 John Anthony
Accident-Crash graphic
A Bethany resident received what the highway patrol called minor injuries in a single vehicle accident late Sunday morning.

The patrol said 36 year old Edward Cates was to seek medical attention. He was a passenger in a sport utility vehicle driven by 37 year old Anastasha Navarro of Maysville. She wasn’t hurt.

A trooper said the SUV was eastbound on Daviess County Route E when the driver failed to halt for a stop sign. The vehicle traveled off the east side of Highway 69 and received moderate damage.

The report noted the driver was using a seat belt but her passenger did not. The accident occurred five miles south of Pattonsburg.

