Obituary & Services: Brian Jones

Brian Jones, age 58, of Lathrop passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Liberty Hospital in Liberty, MO. Brian was born on September 22, 1964, the son of Donald and Janis (Rogers) Jones in Milan, MO. He grew up on a farm in rural Lathrop and attended Mirabile Elementary School. He was a 1982 graduate of Lathrop High School.

Brian married Melessia Lee on September 30th, 1989, at the First Baptist Church in Kearney. He began his passion for helping others as a volunteer firefighter for the Lathrop Fire Department, where he became an EMT and worked for Tri-County Ambulance. Later, he obtained an Associate’s Degree in nursing from Penn Valley Community College. He began his nursing career in the emergency room and eventually became the Employee Health Nurse at Liberty Hospital, where he made a lasting impact. He also worked for Cerner and Lake City Army Ammunition Plant as an occupational nurse. Brian was a loving, kind man who loved to help people, and he knew the medical field was where he belonged. He was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed camping and the outdoors. Brian will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Brian was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Melessia, of the home; children, Tyler Jones of Hutchinson, KS, and Lindsey Jones of Lathrop, MO; siblings, Martin Jones (Teresa Richards) of Lathrop, MO, and Robin Ecton of Lathrop, MO; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other extended family members also survive.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Luke’s Cancer Institute or in care of the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, August 7, 2023, at Lathrop United Methodist Church in Lathrop. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Sunday, the evening prior, at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. Friends may call after 1:00 pm, Sunday, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lathrop Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658.

