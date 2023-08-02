Laura Sue Daniels honored as Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce 2023 Pillar of the Community

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A lifelong passion for history and a dedication to preserving Grundy County’s heritage have earned Laura Sue Daniels the prestigious title of the 2023 Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Pillar of the Community.

Described affectionately as a “walking encyclopedia” of Grundy County historical knowledge, Laura Sue has spent countless hours sharing her expertise with individuals and families alike. Her commitment to genealogy has made her a go-to resource for those seeking to explore their family histories. Inspired by her mother’s interest in local history, Laura Sue has been instrumental in preserving the historical information of the region.

One of her significant achievements was spearheading an initiative on behalf of the Grundy County-Jewett Norris Library and the Grundy County Genealogy Society to digitize all Grundy County newspapers and make them accessible through the library’s website. The project, a collaboration with the State Historical Society, took several years to complete, but its success ensured that every page of every county newspaper dating back to 1884 is now available online. The archive includes prominent papers like the Trenton Republican-Times, the Grundy County Gazette, and the Daily Evening Republican, the earliest newspaper edition available.

Thanks to Laura Sue’s efforts, curious individuals can delve into the happenings of bygone days and uncover stories about their ancestors dating back to the 19th century. With her dedication, the website now includes county newspapers up to 2018, with ongoing efforts to update the archives through 2022.

Laura Sue’s involvement in the community goes beyond her work in history and genealogy. As a member of the Grundy County Museum Board of Directors, she has been a driving force behind various projects and displays, particularly those related to preserving the Baker Schoolhouse, where she and her siblings received their early education. She also played a crucial role in administering the Gladys Grimes Trust, which led to the establishment of the Gladys Grimes Park at Lake Trenton.

Laura Sue has been an invaluable member of the Bert and Rose Hoover Foundation Board, contributing to the administration of funds and supporting numerous projects for the benefit of Grundy County. Her influence has been evident in the renovation of historical landmarks like the Plaza Hotel and the Grundy County Courthouse, as well as the enhancement of public spaces such as Geyer Hall at North Central Missouri College and the Rock Barn restrooms.

It is with great admiration that the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce bestows the 2023 Pillar of the Community title upon Laura Sue Daniels.

