Results announced from Mercer Homecoming Baby Show

Results have been announced from Mercer Homecoming’s Baby Show.

First-place recipients for boys include Callen Noe for four to six months old, Bruce Bagley for seven to 12 months, Jaxon Swank for 13 to 24 months, and Huxley Hague for 25 to 35 months. First-place recipients for girls include Charlotte Hartley for zero to three months old, Morgan Stark for seven to 12 months, Sofia Glass for 13 to 24 months, and Adalynn Coffman for 25 to 35 months.

Girls chosen as having the most personality include Nova Linn for seven to 12 months old, Eliza Nickell for 13 to 24 months, and Sunshine Nickel for 25 to 35 months. Boys having the most personality include Olin Chase for 13 to 24 months old and Daxton Nelson for 25 to 35 months.

Little Miss Mercer was Leilani Youngs. The runner-up was Brinley Coffman. Xynlee Berry had the most personality among Little Miss contestants.

