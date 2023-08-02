Results announced from Mercer Homecoming Baby Show

Local News August 2, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Mercer Homecoming
Results have been announced from Mercer Homecoming’s Baby Show.

First-place recipients for boys include Callen Noe for four to six months old, Bruce Bagley for seven to 12 months, Jaxon Swank for 13 to 24 months, and Huxley Hague for 25 to 35 months. First-place recipients for girls include Charlotte Hartley for zero to three months old, Morgan Stark for seven to 12 months, Sofia Glass for 13 to 24 months, and Adalynn Coffman for 25 to 35 months.

Girls chosen as having the most personality include Nova Linn for seven to 12 months old, Eliza Nickell for 13 to 24 months, and Sunshine Nickel for 25 to 35 months. Boys having the most personality include Olin Chase for 13 to 24 months old and Daxton Nelson for 25 to 35 months.

Little Miss Mercer was Leilani Youngs. The runner-up was Brinley Coffman. Xynlee Berry had the most personality among Little Miss contestants.

Jennifer Thies

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.