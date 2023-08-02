Chillicothe City Council approves three ordinances addressing various issues

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council made significant strides during its latest session held on July 31st, with the approval of three ordinances aimed at addressing various local concerns.

The first ordinance approved by the Council pertained to a collaboration with the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The objective of this partnership is to utilize funds allocated from the state’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to aid in the development of an industrial site. Amy Hess, the City Clerk of Chillicothe, revealed that a substantial amount of $2,500,000 from the ARPA funds will be earmarked for the creation of a new industrial park. This move is expected to bolster economic growth and create job opportunities for the community.

The second approved ordinance was related to an agreement addendum with Allgeier, Martin, and Associates. The purpose of this addendum is to conduct a comprehensive stormwater study in the alley situated between Clay and Ann Streets, as well as Washington and Locust Streets. The allocated budget for this survey is set at $10,000.

The third ordinance received Council approval for a purchase agreement for a Life Scan fingerprinting machine. IDEMIA, the provider of the machine, will facilitate the implementation of this technology in the Chillicothe Police Department. The acquisition cost of the machine is reported to be $32,960, to be spread over a five-year period. The city received a grant that will cover the expenses.

The Council also discussed a proposal for a Historic Preservation Grant aimed at conducting an extensive survey of the Wabash Area. The grant, amounting to $4,000, will be supplemented by equal contributions of $4,000 each from the county and the Livingston County Community Development Corporation. This 60/40 matching grant will support an in-depth survey to expand the historic district, preserving the rich heritage of the region.

Another topic of discussion was a request from the Chillicothe R-2 School District for the installation of a stop sign on Hornet Drive. Hess clarified that the project would be a cost-sharing endeavor, and fortunately, the city already possesses the required stop signs in stock. However, the implementation of this measure would necessitate the passing of an ordinance before the signs can be put in place.

