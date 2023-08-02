Serve Mercer County to hold project day in September

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The next Serve Mercer County project day will be next month. Neighbors will help neighbors on September 9th.

Volunteers will meet at the Mercer County Senior Center of Princeton at 8:30 am. Lunch will be at noon.

Serve Mercer County helps the elderly, less fortunate, and those who have physical or financial limitations. Past projects have ranged from yard cleanup and maintenance to roofing, light construction, and remodeling. Volunteers donate time, and donors cover the cost of projects.

Volunteer and project forms for September 9th can be found at servemercercounty.com.

A rain date will be September 30th.

Serve Mercer County is a 501(c)(3) organization and is sponsored by the Mercer County Ministerial Alliance.

