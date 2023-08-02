Serve Mercer County to hold project day in September

Local News August 2, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Serve Mercer County
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The next Serve Mercer County project day will be next month. Neighbors will help neighbors on September 9th.

Volunteers will meet at the Mercer County Senior Center of Princeton at 8:30 am. Lunch will be at noon.

Serve Mercer County helps the elderly, less fortunate, and those who have physical or financial limitations. Past projects have ranged from yard cleanup and maintenance to roofing, light construction, and remodeling. Volunteers donate time, and donors cover the cost of projects.

Volunteer and project forms for September 9th can be found at servemercercounty.com.

A rain date will be September 30th.

Serve Mercer County is a 501(c)(3) organization and is sponsored by the Mercer County Ministerial Alliance.

Post Views: 16
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.