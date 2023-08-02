Cameron man indicted on Grundy County charges stemming from September 2021

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the indictment of twenty-four-year-old Dawson Ray Clark, a Cameron resident, on Grundy County charges related to incidents in September 2021. The indictment specifically involves the felonies of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

At the time of the indictment, Clark was already in prison on unrelated charges. He is set to be brought to Grundy County on August 2nd. His bond has been set at $50,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on August 10th.

According to court documents, Clark is accused of possessing a semiautomatic pistol and methamphetamine.

Additional court information reveals that he is subject to a sentence of extended imprisonment due to having prior convictions of two or more felonies. He was previously convicted in Clinton County Circuit Court in November 2020 and in Grundy County Circuit Court in December 2020 for possession of a controlled substance.

