Obituary & Services: Benny Joe Koehly

Benny Joe Koehly, age 85, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at his home in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Benny was born the son of Joseph and Alta “Lucille” (Wilson) Koehly on July 20, 1937, in Chillicothe, Missouri. On June 22, 1961, he was united in marriage to Michal L. Clark, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She survives of the home.

Benny served in the United States Air Force. He worked as a self-employed electrical contractor for 60 years before retirement. Benny was a member of St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. He was also a member of the Roy L. Burkett VFW Post #858, and the Knights of Columbus and was 3rd and 4th Degree. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing.

Survivors also include three sons, Chris Koehly of Chillicothe, Missouri, Tim Koehly of Kirksville, Missouri, and Todd Koehly of North Kansas City, Missouri; five grandchildren, Chelsea Staatz and husband Jake of Overland Park, Kansas, Noah Koehly of Omaha, Nebraska, Emma Koehly and Mariah Koehly of Kissimmee, Florida and Madalyn Koehly of Kansas City, Missouri and one great-grandchild, Henry Staatz.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jeffery Koehly; and one sister, Pat Hibler and her husband Bob.

A private family memorial service will be held at St. Columban Catholic Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Columban Catholic Church and/or LICOVA (Livingston County Veterans Association) and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

