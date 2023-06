Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Ragan-Hickman American Legion Auxiliary will hold its Annual Fourth of July Breakfast.

Breakfast and a rummage sale will be held at the American Legion Building in Mercer on July 1st from 7 to 10 am. Breakfast will include biscuits and gravy, pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, orange juice, and coffee.

Free will donations will be accepted, with proceeds going to purchase grave markers and flags for veterans’ graves in Mercer County cemeteries.

Related