Obituary & Services: Thomas “Tom” Leroy Snider

Thomas “Tom” Leroy Snider, age 71, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at his residence.

Tom was born the son of Leonard and Eddice Mae (Cluster) Snider on January 27, 1952, in Livingston County, Missouri. He was a graduate of Chillicothe High School. Tom was united in marriage to Gale Wilson on January 29, 1999, in Trenton, Missouri. She survives of the home.

He worked as a self-employed salesman for many years. He never knew a stranger. Tom enjoyed carpentry and built his house from the ground up. He had a love for old vehicles and restored them. He loved being poolside and spending time with his grandchildren and daughters.

Survivors include his wife, Gale Snider of the home; two daughters, Mindy Peetom, and Melissa Neptune and husband Andy, both of Chillicothe, Missouri; five stepchildren, Connie Baughn, Kris Trammell, Terry Hatfield and wife Deanna, Marcie Ireland, and husband David, and Joanna Owen and husband Eddie; numerous grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Marvin Snider and wife Brenda, and Dale Snider and wife Patty.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one stepson-in-law, Donald Baughn; and one great-grandson, Rowan Nichols.

Graveside services will be held at the May Cemetery, Chula, Missouri on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, June 12, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Thomas Snider Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

