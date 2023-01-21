Obituary: Sandy Scofield

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Sandy Scofield age 76, of Kirksville, MO passed away peacefully with her loving son at her side on January 19, 2023, at the Milan Heath Care Center in Milan, MO.

She was born on February 25, 1946, in East Moline, IL the daughter of Floyd Curtis and Lillian (Kogen) Scofield. She was raised in Kirksville and attended the local schools graduating with the class of 1964. She went on to further her education at Northeast Missouri State University.

Following her graduation, she began to work as a Radiology Tech at KOH in Kirksville for several years before joining Dr. Ed Hermann and Dr. Glen Browning and serving as their Office Manager. She later worked for Giovannini Real Estate before retiring and caring for her family. Sandy was always the “go-to” person and the “rock” for her loved ones. In her free time, she enjoyed camping, hunting arrowheads, fishing, and enjoying the outdoors in general. Sandy was of the Jewish faith.

Sandy is survived by her son Sean Bartlett of Independence, MO, her sister-in-law Lorraine Medina of Kirksville, MO, her niece Tierra Hagan and great-niece Tyler Hagan and great-nephews, Kruze, Jagger, and Jett Hagan. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Thomas Scofield.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given instead of flowers to the family’s choice and can be mailed to the Casady-Luscan funeral home.

