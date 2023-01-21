Obituary & Services: George W. Hess, Jr.

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

George W. Hess, Jr., age 90, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

George was born the son of George W. Hess, Sr. and Nora Mae (Losh) Hess on September 7, 1932, in rural Linn County, Missouri. He was a 1950 Meadville High School graduate, in Meadville, Missouri. After high school, he joined the Army and served his country proudly in the Korean Conflict, continued his service for four more years in the United States Navy Reserve, and served in the Civil Air Patrol as a Lieutenant. George was a graduate of Midwest Baptist Theological Seminary, Kansas City, Missouri, earning an Associate of Divinity. He also graduated from the St. Paul’s School of Theology, Kansas City, Missouri, with an Associate’s Degree in theological studies in Jerusalem.

On June 19, 1954, he was united in marriage to Shirley Sharp in Colorado Springs, Colorado. They enjoyed 68 years of marriage together. She survives of the home.

He was a member of the American Legion of Chillicothe, Missouri, a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, and a member of the United Methodist Missouri Conference. He truly led a life of service as he was a minister for over 43 years. They served in many churches in Northern Missouri and served on the mission field in Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley, of the home; two sons, Charles Edwin “Ed” Hess, and his wife, Sheryl, of Aurora, Colorado, and Timothy Hess of Chillicothe, Missouri; Seven grandchildren, Jason Hess, Erica Hess Aylesbury, Jarrod Hess, Christine Hess Tomczak, Justin Smothers, Jennifer Smothers, Katie Smothers; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Nicole Hess; a grandson, Jason Fabreizi (KIA), four brothers, Earl Hess, Merle Hess, Forrest Hess, and Samuel Edmond Hess who died in infancy and five sisters, Imogene Newman, Okie Todd, Mary Francis Sallee, Raymah Lee Alkire, and Betty Furlong.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., one hour before the service. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Interment will be held at Haseville Cemetery, Humphreys, Missouri. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Haseville Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.

