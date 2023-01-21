Winter Weather Advisory issued for counties in northern Missouri

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northern Missouri. The advisory went into effect at noon on Saturday and will expire at 6 am on Sunday morning, January 22.

Light accumulating snow is expected to overspread the area this afternoon and continue overnight. Snowfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with isolated amounts of up to 3 inches are expected north of Interstate 70 where precipitation will fall as all snow.

South of Interstate 70 precipitation will start as rain or a rain/snow mix limiting the total to an inch or less. Snow should end shortly after sunrise Sunday.

Counties included in the Winter Weather Advisory are:

Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Putnam, Schuyler, Sullivan, and Worth counties.

The forecast, in general, for northern Missouri as of the time this article was posted calls for (obviously, the forecast is subject to change) :

This Afternoon: Rain, mainly after 3 pm. High near 37. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 10 pm. Low around 29. Calm wind. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches are possible.

Sunday: A slight chance of snow between 9 am and noon. Cloudy, with a high near 35. North northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 10%.

