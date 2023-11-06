Obituary: Oran Joshua Truitt

Oran Joshua Truitt, 66, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at his home surrounded by family.

Oran was born on September 21, 1957, in Kansas City, Missouri to Joseph and Marjorie (Jones) Truitt. He spent his early childhood in Kansas City before moving to the Sullivan County/Putnam County area for most of his life. He worked for Con Agra and Farmland before retiring from Smithfield Foods in 2017.

Oran is survived by two children; Elijah and wife Melody of Bonner Springs, Kansas, and Jessica and husband Matt of St. Joseph, Missouri, grandchildren; Sabastian Grant and wife Kaity Grant; Tyler Truitt, Maddox Truitt, Mason Truitt, October Johnson, Mattea Johnson and Kayson Zimmerman, four brothers; Richard and wife Lori of Milan, Missouri, Frank Burrow, Roger Burrow and Joseph Truitt, three sisters; Patience Herro, Mary Beth Dwiggins and Lanea Couts and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Perry Truitt, and sisters, Kay McWhorter, Novena Rhee, and Raylene Rodgers.

Oran loved spending time outdoors, especially hunting and fishing with family and friends. He was well known for making jerky and smoking meats.

A visitation for Oran will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan, Missouri.