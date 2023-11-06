St. Louis County considered for location of $1.8 billion Boeing expansion and creation of more than 500 new jobs

Boeing is considering St. Louis County for a significant expansion project, and the State of Missouri is ready to offer its support to reinforce the longstanding partnership. As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing stands as Missouri’s largest manufacturer and has maintained a presence in the state for over 80 years.

Governor Mike Parson expressed pride in Boeing’s consideration of St. Louis County for this major investment. “This company’s 80-year presence in the community reflects Missouri’s superior business climate and skilled workforce,” he said. “We are confident that our state is the ideal location for Boeing’s next-generation expansion project and look forward to supporting the company as it finalizes its decision.”

The proposed expansion in St. Louis County would involve a $1.8 billion investment and the creation of over 500 new jobs. The Department of Economic Development, along with multiple organizations such as St. Louis County, the City of St. Louis, Greater St. Louis, Inc., St. Louis Lambert International Airport, St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, St. Louis Development Corporation, Spire, and Ameren, are collaborating to support Boeing’s growth.

Steve Nordlund, Vice President and General Manager of Boeing’s Air Dominance division, acknowledged the support from Governor Parson and the Missouri Department of Economic Development. “We are incredibly pleased to be expanding our team and our state-of-the-art technology as we build towards the future of advanced manufacturing in Missouri,” he stated.

Boeing’s manufacturing facility in St. Louis is the nation’s second-largest defense contractor and a key player in innovative aircraft production. The facility employs over 16,000 Missourians in the production of advanced Boeing jets. Missouri is home to more than 100 aerospace manufacturers, employing approximately 80,000 individuals in the aerospace and defense manufacturing sector.

Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development, shared her enthusiasm for the next phase of Boeing’s historic partnership with St. Louis, which is set to drive growth in the region’s aerospace and defense industry. “Economic development requires teamwork, and we are proud to collaborate with our partners to secure this investment and help Missourians prosper,” she said.

To support Boeing’s potential expansion, the Missouri Development Finance Board (MDFB) has approved the use of the Business Use Incentives for Large-Scale Development (BUILD) Program. Additionally, Boeing will benefit from the Missouri Works Deal Closing Fund and Missouri One Start, the state’s leading workforce recruitment and training program.

Approved incentive amounts include:

BUILD Program: $8,849,162

Missouri Works Deal Closing Fund: $20,375,491

Missouri One Start: $8,500,000

Boeing, a global leader in aerospace, develops, manufactures, and services commercial airplanes, defense products, and space systems for customers in over 150 countries. As a major U.S. exporter, Boeing utilizes a global supplier base to promote economic opportunity, sustainability, and community impact. The company’s diverse team is dedicated to innovation, sustainability, and a culture rooted in safety, quality, and integrity.

