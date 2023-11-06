Grand Marshal announced for 77th annual Chillicothe Holiday Parade

The 77th Annual Holiday Parade happening on Saturday, November 18, 2022, beginning at 10 am in downtown Chillicothe is presented by the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by HyVee, Sonoco, United Country Graham Agency, Hedrick Medical Center, McCoy Samples Mattingly Dental Clinic, Woody’s Automotive Group, Northwest Health Chillicothe and Chillicothe Convention & Visitor’s Bureau. This year will boast the festive theme of “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”.

“It is going to be a great parade for our 77th year,” stated Crystal Narr, Executive Director of the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce. “This year’s theme is fun and we have a great number of entries for the community to enjoy.”

“We received a diverse group of nominations for the honor of Holiday Parade Grand Marshal this year,” stated Narr. “We are excited to announce that this year’s parade will be led by Pam Jarding. We are so happy to be honoring a local individual who has served in numerous capacities to enhance and strengthen our community over the years,” according to Narr.

Pam Jarding stated, “When I received the news of being selected as this year’s Grand Marshal, I was blown away and humbled. To think that people thought of me for this honor, it means so much. There are so many deserving individuals in this community, I am honored beyond belief.” Jarding added, “I was raised that you give back to the community in which you live. I moved here in 2000 from Sioux Falls, which was ranked as a #1 city, but Chillicothe is just as much of a #1 city to me. The people of this community make it important. To know everyone and to be greeted with friendly waves, is just so special. I will always consider myself one of Chillicothe’s greatest cheerleaders.”

Pam is from a family of six children that was raised on a dairy farm in the Milan area. She has been married to James (Jim) Jarding for 49 years and has two sons, Brett and Jared, and grandchildren Maddie (12), Karsyn (9) & Ty James (3). She has held positions within probation & parole, Lowe’s, Green Hills Community Action Agency, Americold, and most recently with Main Street Chillicothe serving in several roles over 8 years before retiring in September of 2023. Additionally, Pam has served on several area boards including Main Street Chillicothe, Hedrick Community Advisory Board, First Baptist Church Personnel Committee, and Livingston County Extension Council. She currently serves as Chillicothe Rotary Club President whose platform is Autism & Sensory disorders. She recently received grant funding to provide a resource room & library to support her platform within the Chillicothe Elementary School. Most notably, Pam has served seven terms as Fourth Ward Councilwoman on the Chillicothe City Council and volunteers her talents on the First Baptist Church worship team.

The parade will begin at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 18th, and will include floats and entries from many different organizations, youth groups, churches, businesses, and individuals throughout Chillicothe. Many bands or musical groups from around the area will also be involved as a part of the parade, including the Chillicothe High School Marching Hornets and the Chillicothe Middle School 7th-grade and 8th-grade bands.

KC Wolf, the official mascot of the Kansas City Chiefs, sponsored by Trenton Coca-Cola Bottling will also make a return visit to the Holiday Parade. Sluggerrr, of the Kansas City Royals, will be making a splash during the Holiday Parade as well, sponsored by Chillicothe Pepsi Cola Bottling Company.

“As always, we are so thankful for our overall parade and special entry sponsors – they truly make this event possible for our community,” states Narr. “This year the parade will once again be broadcast on Facebook Live through the Chillicothe Area Chamber page beginning at 10 am on Saturday, November 18th.” Bands and performance-based entries will perform at several locations throughout the parade route and people are invited to listen to the announcers through the live FB feed.

“We hope people can join us on Saturday, November 18th, whether it is in person or from home via the live stream on Facebook, to enjoy the 77th Annual Holiday Parade,” Narr said.

Parade judging will take place during the parade, with the announcement of the winners to follow on Saturday afternoon. Entries will be judged in the following categories: Business entries, Non-Profit Group or Organization entries, and Youth Organization entries.

For more information contact the Chamber at 660-646-4050 or [email protected]