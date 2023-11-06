Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Tyson® Brand has initiated a voluntary recall of approximately 30,000 pounds of its frozen, fully cooked chicken “Fun Nuggets.” The recall pertains to 29-ounce packages of Tyson® Brand fully cooked “Fun Nuggets” sold to retailers. It is important to note that no other Tyson® brand products are involved in this recall.

A small number of consumers have reported discovering tiny, flexible metal fragments in the nuggets. As a precautionary measure, Tyson® has decided to recall the affected product to ensure customer safety.

The recalled chicken nuggets were manufactured on September 5, 2023, at a single facility. They are packages of 29-oz. plastic bags. The products in question can be identified by product codes 2483BRV02 07, 2483BRV02 08, 2483BRV02 09, or 2483BRV02 10, and establishment code P7211. These items are marked with a best-if-used date of September 4, 2024.

Customers who have purchased these products are urged to immediately remove the UPC and date code from the packaging, dispose of the product, and then reach out to Tyson® by calling or texting 1-855-382-3101.