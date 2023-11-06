Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Sunday, November 5, 2023

The Chillicothe Police Department reported a bustling Sunday with officers responding to various calls from a 911 hang-up to a noise complaint throughout the day on November 5th, 2023.

The day began at 9:04 AM when dispatch received a 911 hang-up call; however, the call had no callback number, leaving officers unable to follow up on the incident. At 11:03 AM, officers were dispatched to check on the wellbeing of a male reportedly covered up on the sidewalk in the 700 block of Elm Street, but no one was located by the officers in the area.

A funeral escort was provided by the officers at 11:26 AM, assisting in traffic control and safety for the procession.

Later, at 12:39 p.m., officers found the owners of dogs that were loose in the area of Cowgil and Olive. The owners were advised about the city ordinances concerning pets at large.

At 1:03 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 1100 block of Walnut Street where a citizen reported receiving threats. Officers advised the individual on obtaining a protection order.

A pedestrian check was conducted at 1:51 p.m. on a homeless female lying on the ground at 1st and Washington. The female was aggressive towards the officers but eventually vacated the area.

The same homeless female was encountered again by officers at 3:22 p.m., acting bizarrely but insisting she did not need assistance.

At 7:30 p.m., an individual provided insurance information to an officer, which was necessary to complete an ongoing investigation.

Officers responded to a potential domestic disturbance in the 10 block of St. Paul Street at 9:52 p.m. The incident was not an altercation but instead involved a subject in a mental health crisis. A mental health worker arrived at the scene and assisted the officers in calming the citizen.

At 10:23 p.m., officers patrolling the area located a crashed pickup truck that had hit a utility pole in the 10 block of E Jackson Street. The driver was not injured and was distracted at the time of the crash. The vehicle was driven away from the scene.

The night concluded with officers responding to a noise complaint involving a vehicle with loud music in the 400 block of Martin Street at 11:19 p.m.; however, the vehicle had left by the time officers arrived.

Throughout the day, the Chillicothe Police Department also conducted traffic stops, and business checks, served papers, and followed up on numerous investigations. In total, the department received 54 calls for service on Sunday.