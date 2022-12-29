Obituary: Mary Etta (Dragoo) Ireland

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Cherished wife, mother, and grandmother, Mary Ireland, passed away unexpectedly on December 25, 2022, at her home in Branson.

Mary Etta (Dragoo) Ireland was born on June 23, 1947, in Trenton, Missouri to Lonnie & Hattie (Oliver) Dragoo. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Ireland on December 22, 1962, in Trenton.

As members of the First Baptist Church, they served the youth in the bus ministry and she led the children’s church. While her children were growing up, Mary worked as an aide at Rissler Elementary School. She later was employed with Esry’s IGA as their bookkeeper and when the store closed, Mary retired. She and Ken moved to Branson just over 20 years ago after much prayer and God’s leading. Mary faithfully served at Faith Life Church in Branson. She and Ken were in charge of the greeters at the church and were heavily involved in hospitality and welcoming attendees at regular church meetings and other events and conferences hosted at Faith Life. Mary’s life was a reflection of her relationship with Christ and she impacted others with her service, generosity, and love. She adored her family and her earthly presence will be missed beyond measure.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband of sixty years, Ken Ireland of Branson; her four children, Brad Ireland and wife Angel of Holden, MO; Shelly Muff and husband Stephen of Trenton; Elizebeth Ireland of Branson; Michael Ireland and wife Ellen of Columbia, MO; grandchildren, Bransen, Beau, Shelby, Sam, Carley, Luke, Grace, Charlie, Isabelle, Josie and Henry; and great-grandchildren, Brayden, Cash, Kelson, Mary Colette “Lettie” and an anticipated great grandbaby boy in March. Mary also leaves behind one brother, Paul Dragoo of Mason City, IA.

A homecoming celebration for Mary will be held at Faith Life Church in Branson with the date and time to be announced.

