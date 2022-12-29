Obituary & Services: Clarence Randall Mantzey, Jr

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Clarence Randall Mantzey, Jr., a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at his residence.

Clarence was born the son of Clarence Randall “Red” and Mildred (Williams) Mantzey on October 16, 1950, in Chillicothe, Missouri. Clarence was a 1968 graduate of Tina-Avalon High School. He proudly served in the United States Navy and retired from the United States Army with the rank of Master Sergeant. He considered being in the Veterans of Foreign Wars quite an honor. He was also a long-standing member of the Eagles Club. He married Diann Daley on May 5, 2007 She preceded him in death in September of 2022.

Survivors include one son, Clarence Randall Mantzey, III, and his wife, Alessandra, of San Antonio, Texas; one daughter, Cassandra (Mantzey) Rounkles and husband, Michael Joe, of Corder, Missouri; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, six step-great-grandchildren, two sisters, Alice Gates, and husband, Dave, of Chillicothe, Missouri and Wanda Treon of Mooresville, Missouri; and several friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents; his second wife; one son, Nathaniel Mantzey; one brother, and one sister.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Tina, Missouri, on January 6, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Tina, Missouri, at 1:00 p.m., one hour before the service. Burial will follow at New Salem Cemetery, Tina, Missouri. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Tina, Missouri, Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars and may be mailed to or left at Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.

