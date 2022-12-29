Bevier man dies in Wednesday crash on Highway 63

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Bevier man died when the car he drove struck a pickup truck in Macon County the morning of December 28th.

Fifty-five year old Timothy Walton was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macon County coroner. He was taken to the Macon County Coroner’s Office.

Pickup driver 26 year old Travis Fagan of Cairo sustained what were called moderate injuries. He was taken by emergency medical services to the Samaritan Hospital of Macon.

The car traveled south on U. S. Highway 63 before it reportedly hit the northbound pickup at Roe Lane. The car was totaled, and the pickup had extensive damage.

The Patrol notes Walton did not wear a safety device, and Fagan did.

Assistance was provided by the Macon Police Department, Macon County Sheriff’s Office, and Macon County EMS.

