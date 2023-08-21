Northeast Missouri Rural Telephone Company awarded $8.8 million loan for high-speed internet project

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, and State Director Kyle Wilkens announced funding to connect thousands of rural residents, farmers, and business owners in rural Missouri to affordable high-speed internet. This initiative is made possible through the ReConnect Program, funded by President Biden’s Infrastructure Law. The funding opportunity aims to support high-speed internet projects in the most rural, remote, underserved, and unserved communities.

One of the recipients of the funding is the Northeast Missouri Rural Telephone Company, headquartered in Green City. The company has been awarded an $8.8 million loan to benefit 1,188 people, 15 businesses, and 256 farms in Schuyler and Scotland counties of northeast Missouri.

Other recipients in Missouri include those that serve Howell, Shannon, Texas, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Maries, Osage, and Phelps counties.

Applicants for ReConnect Program funding must serve a rural area lacking access to service speeds of 100 megabits per second (Mbps) for both download and upload. Additionally, applicants must commit to building facilities capable of providing high-speed internet service with speeds of 100 Mbps for both download and upload.

To ensure affordability, all awardees are required to apply for participation in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Affordable Connectivity Program. This program offers a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for qualifying low-income households.

