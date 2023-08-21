Six northern Missouri projects receive ARPA-funded grants

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Community revitalization grants have been awarded to six projects in northern Missouri—none of them are within the Green Hills Region.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced that it has awarded more than $3.7 million ($3,775,007) through the program funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The second round of the Community Revitalization Grant Program was launched in May to ensure an equitable distribution of funds for Missouri’s northern region, which did not exhaust the $10 million available during the first round. The program’s second round awarded competitive grants to benefit communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In northeast Missouri, Kirksville Regional Economic Development Incorporated received a $500,000 grant for downtown revitalization. Adair County was awarded a $615,788 grant for a community facility.

In northwest Missouri, Maryville received two of the ARPA grants. One was for downtown revitalization ($767,827), and the other was for a visitor’s center ($331,000). The Heartland Foundation in Buchanan County was approved for a discovery center grant of $484,796. Mound City Downtown Restoration Incorporated received the other ARPA grant, totaling $1,075,596, for the redevelopment of the historic district there.

