Trenton R-9 School District reports increase in first-day enrollment

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 School District has reported an increase in first-day enrollment for the 2023-2024 academic year. A total of 1,108 students are enrolled in the district, spanning from pre-K through 12th grade.

The Rissler building, which houses students from pre-K through 4th grade, has a total of 461 pupils. Trenton Middle School, serving 5th through 8th grades, has 304 students, while Trenton High School, which includes 9th through 12th grades, has 343 students.

In comparison, the opening day enrollment for the 2022-2023 academic year was reported as 1,018 students from kindergarten through 12th grade. It’s important to note that last year’s numbers did not include pre-K classes, which involve children aged three and four.

Related