North Mercer R-3 Board of Education. to meet on Wednesday

The agenda has been released for the Wednesday, May 11 meeting of the North Mercer R-3 Board of Education. The 6 p.m. meeting will be held at the school.

Following reports on finance, the after-school program, guidance, nursing, and transportation, the board goes into executive session regarding the Missouri state teachers representative and teacher’s group.

The next one is listed as sunshine law requests. Patron Zach Martin is to address the Mercer school board.

Other topics include the early childhood report; math awards; investments; plus reports from the principal and superintendent.

