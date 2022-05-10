Obituary & Services: Pamela (Pam) Allen

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Pamela (Pam) Kay Allen 69, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 4:50 P.M., Sunday, May 8, 2022, at her residence.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Elmwood Cemetery, Milan, Missouri.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Slater-Neal Funeral Home Trenton, Missouri.

Memorials to Elmwood Cemetery may be left with the funeral home.

Pamela was born March 25, 1953, in Chillicothe, Missouri the daughter of Scott Dean and Edith Elain Williams Yardley. Before retiring she was employed by Premium Standard Farms.

Her survivors include one daughter Kimberley Allen, Trenton, Missouri; one granddaughter Breonna Washington, Trenton, Missouri; one grandson William E. Grimes, IV, Trenton, Missouri; two great-grandchildren Neavah Grimes, Lansing, Michigan, Christian Grimes, Trenton, Missouri; one sister Sherry Cunningham and Husband Colonial John D. Cunningham, Glendale, Arizona; two brothers Scott (Bub) Yardley and wife Bonnie, Trenton, Missouri, Kenneth Yardley, and wife Tammy, Trenton, Missouri and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.