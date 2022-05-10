Grundy County Jewett Norris Library announces “Oceans of Possibilities” as theme for summer reading program

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Grundy County Jewett Norris Library has announced the date and hours for the kickoff of the summer reading program.

The event, in the children’s department, is scheduled for Saturday, May 21st from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Adults will register upstairs at the county library.

The Saturday kickoff will include food, signing up for the summer reading program, gifts, and drawings. Interested individuals who need to get a library card are to take proof of address and photo identification.

“Oceans of Possibilities” is the theme for the summer reading program. While the kickoff is May 21st, the program begins Monday the 23rd, and extends through Friday, July 29th.

The library will use the “Read Squared” online app again this year for signup and tracking reading logs and prizes for the children and young adults. Promoters say there are several ways to win weekly incentives and prizes including logging the minutes read and participating in games like blackout bingo, word search puzzles, and a get to know your library, scavenger hunt. Prizes are donated by businesses.

Contacts for more information about the Jewett Norris Library summer reading program include Charity Ramsey, Verna Houck, and Susan Culver.