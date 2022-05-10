FCS Financial awards “Shaping Rural Missouri” grant to area organizations

4-H and FFA youth at many locations will be doing projects this spring as recipients of a Shaping Rural Missouri Grant.
Seventy-three 4-H clubs and FFA chapters across the state received a $500 grant to complete a community improvement project in their local area. This is the 11th year of awarding Shaping Rural Missouri Grants which has awarded more than $216,000 back to rural Missouri.
David Janish, chief executive officer of FCS Financial, said the grants enhance rural communities and allow the 4-H and FFA members to work as a team to accomplish a goal
Among recipients from Green Hills counties in this area are:
- Polo FFA Chapter & Polo Trailblazers 4-H Club (Caldwell County) – Refurbish volleyball pits, picnic tables, horseshoe pits, and lighting at Stagecoach Park.
- Gilman City FFA Chapter (Harrison County) – Build six picnic tables for Gilman City Fair and ball field.
- North Harrison FFA Chapter (Harrison County) – Expand and improve the wash rack at the local fairgrounds.
- Linn County R-1 FFA Chapter (Linn County) – Build picnic tables for the community center.
- Pershing’s Pride 4-H Club (Linn County) – Landscape the location where the Blue Star Memorial will be placed in the World War I Commemorative Poppy Garden at the General John J. Pershing Boyhood Home and Historic Site.
- Wyandotte 4-H Club (Linn County) – Repair chain-link fence and concrete, construct two benches and a practice board at the City of Bucklin tennis court.
- Lucerne 4-H Club (Putnam County) – Build picnic tables for the shelter house and repaint the shelter house at Lucerne Fairgrounds.
- Newtown Community 4-H Club (Sullivan County) – Repair and replace flag, flagpole, lighting, and landscape in the flagpole area at Harris Junction.
- Sullivan County 4-H Shooting Sports (Sullivan County) – Purchase supplies that the project needs for the shooting range to assist the 4-H members.
FCS Financial serves 102 counties through 21 branch offices in Missouri including one in Chillicothe.