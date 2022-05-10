FCS Financial awards “Shaping Rural Missouri” grant to area organizations

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

4-H and FFA youth at many locations will be doing projects this spring as recipients of a Shaping Rural Missouri Grant.

Seventy-three 4-H clubs and FFA chapters across the state received a $500 grant to complete a community improvement project in their local area. This is the 11th year of awarding Shaping Rural Missouri Grants which has awarded more than $216,000 back to rural Missouri.

David Janish, chief executive officer of FCS Financial, said the grants enhance rural communities and allow the 4-H and FFA members to work as a team to accomplish a goal

Among recipients from Green Hills counties in this area are:

Polo FFA Chapter & Polo Trailblazers 4-H Club ( Caldwell County ) – Refurbish volleyball pits, picnic tables, horseshoe pits, and lighting at Stagecoach Park.

Gilman City FFA Chapter ( Harrison County ) – Build six picnic tables for Gilman City Fair and ball field.

North Harrison FFA Chapter ( Harrison County ) – Expand and improve the wash rack at the local fairgrounds.

Linn County R-1 FFA Chapter ( Linn County ) – Build picnic tables for the community center.

Pershing’s Pride 4-H Club ( Linn County ) – Landscape the location where the Blue Star Memorial will be placed in the World War I Commemorative Poppy Garden at the General John J. Pershing Boyhood Home and Historic Site.

Wyandotte 4-H Club ( Linn County ) – Repair chain-link fence and concrete, construct two benches and a practice board at the City of Bucklin tennis court.

Lucerne 4-H Club ( Putnam County ) – Build picnic tables for the shelter house and repaint the shelter house at Lucerne Fairgrounds.

Newtown Community 4-H Club ( Sullivan County ) – Repair and replace flag, flagpole, lighting, and landscape in the flagpole area at Harris Junction.

Sullivan County 4-H Shooting Sports ( Sullivan County ) – Purchase supplies that the project needs for the shooting range to assist the 4-H members.

FCS Financial serves 102 counties through 21 branch offices in Missouri including one in Chillicothe.