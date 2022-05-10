FCS Financial awards “Shaping Rural Missouri” grant to area organizations

Local News May 10, 2022May 10, 2022 KTTN News
FCS Financial Community Giving
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

4-H and FFA youth at many locations will be doing projects this spring as recipients of a Shaping Rural Missouri Grant.

Seventy-three 4-H clubs and FFA chapters across the state received a $500 grant to complete a community improvement project in their local area. This is the 11th year of awarding Shaping Rural Missouri Grants which has awarded more than $216,000 back to rural Missouri.

David Janish, chief executive officer of FCS Financial, said the grants enhance rural communities and allow the 4-H and FFA members to work as a team to accomplish a goal

Among recipients from Green Hills counties in this area are:

  • Polo FFA Chapter & Polo Trailblazers 4-H Club (Caldwell County) – Refurbish volleyball pits, picnic tables, horseshoe pits, and lighting at Stagecoach Park.
  • Gilman City FFA Chapter (Harrison County) – Build six picnic tables for Gilman City Fair and ball field.
  • North Harrison FFA Chapter (Harrison County) – Expand and improve the wash rack at the local fairgrounds.
  • Linn County R-1 FFA Chapter (Linn County) – Build picnic tables for the community center.
  • Pershing’s Pride 4-H Club (Linn County) – Landscape the location where the Blue Star Memorial will be placed in the World War I Commemorative Poppy Garden at the General John J. Pershing Boyhood Home and Historic Site.
  • Wyandotte 4-H Club (Linn County) – Repair chain-link fence and concrete, construct two benches and a practice board at the City of Bucklin tennis court.
  • Lucerne 4-H Club (Putnam County) – Build picnic tables for the shelter house and repaint the shelter house at Lucerne Fairgrounds.
  • Newtown Community 4-H Club (Sullivan County) – Repair and replace flag, flagpole, lighting, and landscape in the flagpole area at Harris Junction.
  • Sullivan County 4-H Shooting Sports (Sullivan County) – Purchase supplies that the project needs for the shooting range to assist the 4-H members.

FCS Financial serves 102 counties through 21 branch offices in Missouri including one in Chillicothe.

Post Views: 7
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.