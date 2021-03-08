North Central Missouri College Phi Theta Kappa named 2021 REACH Chapter

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The North Central Missouri College Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society has been named a 2021 REACH chapter which celebrates and rewards PTK chapters excelling in membership development. NCMC’s PTK chapter is one of 1,081 nationwide recognized for their membership efforts. The chapters recognized increased their membership for the 2020 academic year.

“When students get engaged in campus programming, explore leadership opportunities, and utilize personal development resources developed by PTK, real transformation happens,” said Christin Grissom, PTK’s Vice President of Scholarship and Membership. “We couldn’t be prouder of our REACH Chapters for their efforts to encourage PTK membership acceptance despite challenges presented by the pandemic and unlock limitless opportunities that PTK membership provides for deserving students.”

The 2021 REACH chapters will be provided graduation stoles for their members to recognize their accomplishments.

Related