Section of Linn County Route B now closed

A section of Linn County Route B is now closed for repairs to the Smokey Branch Bridge.

Local maintenance crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation closed the roadway between Bow Drive and Amber Drive this morning, Monday, March 8. The roadway will remain closed overnight to allow the repair to cure and should reopen tomorrow morning, Tuesday, March 9, at approximately 9 a.m. During the closure, motorists will need to use an alternate route.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

