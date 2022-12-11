North Central Missouri College earns recognition as having “Best Agriculture Programs in Missouri”

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College has earned the recognition of Best Agriculture Programs in Missouri by Intelligent.com. Intelligent.com has also included NCMC on the list of Best Community Colleges in Missouri for 2023.

The research identifies top schools in the state based on tuition costs, the number of credits required to graduate, and the online coursework delivery format. On the list, NCMC earns the Best Agriculture Program title for all Missouri community colleges. For more information about the ranking, visit this section of the Intelligent website.

“On behalf of our agriculture students and the NCMC Agriculture Program, we are honored to receive this recognition,” said Rustin Jumps, NCMC Agriculture Instructor and Barton Farm Manager. “As we strive to continually keep up with providing quality applied-to-learn experiences for students at the Barton Farm Campus, along with preparing them for careers in the agriculture industry, being recognized as the best community college agriculture program helps reinforce our efforts as we move forward.”

Intelligent.com implemented a unique methodology that ranks each institution on a scale from 0 to 100 across six categories. The scoring system compares each school to tuition costs, admission, retention and graduation rates, faculty, reputation, and the student resources provided for online students.

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides that include the best degree programs and information about financial aid, internships, and even study strategies. Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students with comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings. To learn more, visit the Intelligent website.

NCMC offers associate degrees in agriculture and natural resources and several certificates, including ag operations and technology, agriculture business, crop production, equine management, and livestock management. For more information about agriculture programs at North Central Missouri College, visit the North Central Missouri College website or contact Barton Farm Campus at 660-359-3948.

