Board of State Canvassers certify November General Election results

The Board of State Canvassers – comprised of Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Judge Cotton Walker, and Judge Jon Beetem, certified the results of the November 8th general election today. Official results show 2,069,481 Missourians voted in this election – just over 48% of registered voters.

“With November’s results official, we are pleased to have completed another successful election in Missouri,” Ashcroft said. “This achievement is thanks to the tireless effort of Missouri’s election authorities and poll workers across the state. As well, I want to thank the people of Missouri who made their voices heard. Missouri has safe, accurate, and accessible elections.”

The certification process, set by Missouri statute, ensures every vote is counted and vote totals are accurate before the results are official. After Election Day, local officials have two weeks to verify vote totals and evaluate provisional ballots. The secretary of state’s office then has until the second Tuesday in December to validate the results.

According to state law, any candidate for election to any office may challenge the correctness of the returns for the office, charging that irregularities occurred. In addition, the law states the result of any election on any question may be contested by registered voters from the area in which the election was held. Any authorized person wishing to contest the election must do so no later than 30 days after the secretary of state officially announces the results. The process for contesting an election is detailed in state statutes 115.553-115.600 RSMo.

Official results from the November election, as well as previous elections, are available Missouri Secretary of State’s website.

