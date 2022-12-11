Graves applauds passage of Water Resources Bill in National Defense Authorization Act

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The House of Representatives passed the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2022, a bipartisan bill that will improve ports and harbors, inland waterway navigation, flood and storm protection, and other water resources infrastructure throughout the United States as part of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023, today. The Senate is expected to take up the measure next before sending it to the White House for the President’s approval.

“WRDA2022 is a win for North Missouri—and for everyone that believes flood control and navigation should be the top priority in managing our nation’s waterways,” Graves said. “It makes real reforms to help local levee districts keep levees strong, limits the supersized science experiments that threaten flood control works, and encourages the Corps to partner with the University of Missouri to get a full accounting of how repeat flood events impact our rural communities. Working together, these provisions elevate the importance of flood control and place more of the Corps’ limited focus on protecting the lives and livelihoods of the people who live and work along our nation’s great waterways.”

Introduced by Congressman Graves, the lead Republican on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and Chair Peter DeFazio (D-OR), WRDA 2022 advances a number of priorities for North Missouri:

Enhances Flood Protection

Places strict limitations on the construction of new interception-rearing complexes (IRCs) on the Missouri River to ensure these environmental projects don’t negatively impact flood control or navigation

Requires the Corps of Engineers to work with local levee districts to get video inspections of submerged drainage structures completed

Creates a new program to stabilize river banks impacted by erosion that are endangering flood control works and taking land from farmers

Encourages the Corps of Engineers to collaborate with the University of Missouri’s newly created Missouri Water Center to better understand the impacts of flooding on rural communities

Fixes FEMA Clawback Problem

Prohibits FEMA from going after innocent disaster victims when the agency makes a mistake and there is no fraud

Authorizes Sewer and Stormwater Projects in North Missouri

Includes $50 million for sewer and stormwater projects in St. Joseph, Hannibal, Camden Point, Excelsior Springs, and Smithville.

More information on the Water Resources Development Act of 2022, including a section-by-section summary of provisions, can be found here.

