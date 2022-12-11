Man from Hale injured in Friday night crash

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Hale man sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove ran off the road near Brunswick on Friday night, December 9th.

An ambulance took 51-year-old Jeffrey Huffmon to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.

The SUV traveled north on Sacagawea Road before it reportedly failed to negotiate a curve, went off the left side of the road two miles east of Brunswick, and struck an embankment.

The vehicle was totaled and Huffmon wore a seat belt.

The Chariton County Sheriff’s Department and Brunswick Fire Department assisted with the investigation.

